S4U have dropped new summer scorcher 'Too Much' - check it out now.

The UK collective released last year's stunning 'Brazil' EP, before signing to Bank Holiday Records.

New single 'Too Much' continues their soaring trajectory, fusing their impeccable R&B approach with underground dance styles.

Bubbling house and sub-low weight combine, pushing their harmonies into a fresh, addictive new realm.

Tune in now.