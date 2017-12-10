Listen: Roo Panes - 'A Message To Myself'

Roo Panes broke through with 2016's 'Paperweights', a languid, exploratory and highly personal offering.

Since then, the songwriter has taken his music around the world, before breaking off from touring commitments to hit the studio.

Working with Bassi Fox from Mt. Wolf, the two hit upon a number of fresh ideas, taking Roo Panes' music in some startling directions.

New song 'A Message To Myself' is part of this transition, a subtle, meditative return that matches lush strings to a slow-build atmosphere.

“The song started as a minimalist piano concept, with a repetitive piano scale throughout” Roo explains. “It felt different from some of my previous tracks. I felt from the get go that the song needed a particular kind of treatment.”

“Being called 'A Message To Myself' I wanted it to have a minimalist, intimate, meditative kind of feeling, but I also wanted to express the sheer power and drama of one's thoughts and have an expansive feeling, so was bit of a balance. Hearing Mt Wolf's style and knowing that we shared some similar musical tastes I thought he'd be great to work with on it”.

Akin to Sigar Ros re-tooled for something rather more direct, 'A Message To Myself' is a beautiful return that promises much for wherever Roo Panes will tread next.

Tune in now.

