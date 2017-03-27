Listen: ROE - 'Wasted.Patient.Thinking.'

Teenage Derry songwriter ROE tends to call it like it is.

Self-styled as "grumpy electro-pop" her downcast melodic confections fuse bittersweet melancholy with a digital haze.

New single 'Wasted.Patient.Thinking.' kicks off an important year for the newcomer, and it's already been added to several key playlists on streaming services.

Little wonder it's going down so well, with it's endearingly infectious melodies intermingling with the kind of self-effacing lyricism that makes her "grumpy" tag seem well-earned.

Explaining what’s behind the song, ROE says:

“'Wasted.Patient.Thinking.' is about looking out for number one. There’s no point in staying in any kind of relationship that makes you feel down all the time just to keep someone else happy. People can be the worst and you need to take care of yourself before anyone else, otherwise it’s just a whole mess that you don’t deserve to be involved in.”

Tune in now.

