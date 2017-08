There's little use in predicting where RINNGS will go next.

The duo made a decisive impact with their debut cut, the percussive, impeccable 'Cutting The Cloth'.

Making another artistic about-turn, new cut 'Oceans' is pure pop - all billowing melody and effervescent production.

A real jewel, it seems to have its roots in underground club culture but its sights set decisively on the stars.

Out now, you can tune in below.