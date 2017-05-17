Listen: Rhodes - 'Sleep Is A Rose'

Rhodes has returned, placing new cut 'Sleep Is A Rose' online.

The songwriter went through a quiet spell, honing his music and seeking out fresh directions. Now he's ready to return.

With a second album incoming, Rhodes has shared intimate, personal new cut 'Sleep Is A Rose'.

"'Sleep Is A Rose' came out of nowhere one sleepless night when I was away writing the first few songs for the record," explains Rhodes, "I found an old cottage in the Lake District, spending many nights lying awake thinking about it all and this one came to me in all in one moment. I recorded it straight away because I wanted to capture that initial spark and the night-time mood."

Recorded live, there's an incredible freshness to the track, almost as if Rhodes is there in the room, performing directly to you.

Tune in now.