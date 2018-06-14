Listen: Raindear - 'Coins'

Swedish pop newcomer Raindear has shared powerful new single 'Coins'.

Everything the pop riser touches seems to turn into gold, matching dark digital tones to her emphatic vocal.

New single 'Coins' is online now, with the turbulent atmosphere augmented by a potent pop melodrama.

Prompted by the (long overdue) end of a toxic relationship, it's a bold return from a talent operating on her own terms.

She explains: “The title word "coins" metaphorically stands for the last efforts you give to someone before you (not a day too soon) give them up completely. Just like when you pay your last coins to something, you don't really care where they go anymore cause you're so exhausted and broke and have zero fucks left to give.”

“It's not a positive song, but at least it's independent and filled with the realisation of an unsustainable situation.”

Tune in now.

