Listen: Rachel Chinouriri - 'What Have I Ever Done'

Croydon newcomer Rachel Chinouriri has shared powerful new song 'What Have I Ever Done'.

The 19 year old South Londoner has a deftness of touch, a softness of execution that seems to render fresh intensity to her every move.

The only member of her family to be born in England - rather than her native Zimbabwe - her traditional upbringing often left Rachel feeling alienated from her peers.

Finding solace in music, new song 'What Have I Ever Done' is a meditation on self-doubt, regret, and the need for a sense of self-worth.

Beautifully sparse, the arrangement is little more than spider-like guitar lines and that poised, powerful voice, yet it works wonderfully.

Tune in now.

