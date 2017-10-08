Listen: Queens Of The Stone Age - 'The Evil Has Landed'

Queens Of The Stone Age have shared new song 'The Evil Has Landed' - tune in now.

The band's new album 'Villains' arrives on August 25th, with Josh Homme & Co. set to play a huge UK tour later this year.

New song 'The Evil Has Landed' is online now, and it's a biting, deliciously debauched piece of rock music.

Produced by Mark Ronson and co-produced by Mark Rankin and mixed by Alan Moulder, it's emblematic of an album that finds Queens Of The Stone Age seizing hold of their inner fire.

For tickets to the latest Queens Of The Stone Age shows click HERE.