Listen: Public Access TV - 'Lost In The Game'

Public Access TV have shared new song 'Lost In The Game', a paean to the delights of New York.

The band assembled in the Big Apple just after their teens, desperate to seek out some of the city's mythology.

Living on barely nothing, Public Access TV went through some changes - and came out stronger on the other side.

New song 'Lost In The Game' looks back at this period, feisty indie rock that wears its heart on its sleeve.

John Eatherly explains: "'Lost In The Game is a retrospective of our last teenage years after moving to NYC. 'Livin' that roach life' is how we referred to our conditions. Fifty dollars a week income fuelling delusional self-indulgence. The golden years..."

Tune in now.

Public Access TV will release new album 'Street Safari' on February 23rd.

