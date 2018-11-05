Listen: Powers Pleasant 'Pull Up' ft. Joey Bada$$ and A$AP Ferg

From Japan to New York, Powers Pleasant delivers a high octane visual to accompany his latest single ‘Pull Up’, which features Joey Bada$$ and A$AP Ferg.

The cinematic JMP-directed video sees the Brooklyn-born producer and his collaborators blurring the lines between video games and real life, as Pro Era co-founders Powers Pleasant and Joey Bada$$ find themselves immersed in an illegal street racing scene. The duo begin in the arcades of Japan’s super-cool Shibuya ward, before transporting a mysterious winning formula across the world to assist A$AP Ferg in a high speed race through the streets of Harlem.

‘Pull Up’ is the first single from Powers Pleasant’s forthcoming EP, via Commission Music, which also boasts features from Denzel Curry, IDK, Flatbush Zombies and more.

