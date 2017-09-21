Listen: Pizzagirl - 'Carseat'

Pizzagirl crafts DIY gloom-pop with a spectacular display of ambition.

Matching indie songwriting to faltering electronics, there's an endearingly ramshackle tint to much of his songwriting.

Defiantly solo and extremely individual, Pizzagirl's debut track caused a stir online, and this follow up should underline the hype.

'Carseat' is all drifting synths and sighing vocals, an oddly surreal yet emotionally engrossing electro-pop ear-worm. He explains...

"'Carseat' is an ode to the non-drivers of the world (like myself), the bold and beautiful ones who have control over the music on every journey, whether it be far or wide. So relax, tune in to pizzagirlFM, kick back in the passenger seat and bop away!”

Tune in now.

