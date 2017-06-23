Listen: Pip Blom - 'I Think I'm In Love'

The Netherlands' music scene seems to be getting some much overdue attention.

A slew of new groups are gaining plaudits, shining a light on a healthy, highly creative community.

Pip Blom hails from Amsterdam, and the songwriter's four-piece live line up is making waves at a series of festivals and showcase events.

“I just like the thrill of doing something new,” she commented recently. “We’ve still got a long way to go, but hey: you should always dream big.”

New single 'I Think I'm In Love' is a whirlwind indie rock jam, complete with visuals shot by Hache at this year's Eurosonic festival in Groningen.

Check it out now.

Catch Pip Blom at the following shows:

February

28 London Rough Trade East

March

27 Manchester Soup Kitchen

28 London Moth Club

29 Southampton Heartbreakers

30 Cardiff The Big Top

31 Birmingham Actress & Bishop

