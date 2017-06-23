Listen: Pip Blom - 'I Think I'm In Love'

The Netherlands' music scene seems to be getting some much overdue attention.
A slew of new groups are gaining plaudits, shining a light on a healthy, highly creative community.
Pip Blom hails from Amsterdam, and the songwriter's four-piece live line up is making waves at a series of festivals and showcase events.
“I just like the thrill of doing something new,” she commented recently. “We’ve still got a long way to go, but hey: you should always dream big.”
New single 'I Think I'm In Love' is a whirlwind indie rock jam, complete with visuals shot by Hache at this year's Eurosonic festival in Groningen.
Check it out now.
Catch Pip Blom at the following shows:
February
28 London Rough Trade East
March
27 Manchester Soup Kitchen
28 London Moth Club
29 Southampton Heartbreakers
30 Cardiff The Big Top
31 Birmingham Actress & Bishop
Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.