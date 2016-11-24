Listen: PINS - 'Serve The Rich'

Manchester girl gang PINS have shared new single 'Serve The Rich'.

The song pops up in their current live set, with the band leaving a trail of glitter-strewn destruction across the land.

'Serve The Rich' gains a limited vinyl pressing, with The Kills guitarist Jamie Hince stepping in on production duties.

Faith's pointed vocal takes centre stage, urging: "I'm only here to serve the rich, I'm only here to save the kids..."

Tune in now.

