Listen: PINS - 'Serve The Rich'

Manchester girl gang PINS have shared new single 'Serve The Rich'.
The song pops up in their current live set, with the band leaving a trail of glitter-strewn destruction across the land.
'Serve The Rich' gains a limited vinyl pressing, with The Kills guitarist Jamie Hince stepping in on production duties.
Faith's pointed vocal takes centre stage, urging: "I'm only here to serve the rich, I'm only here to save the kids..."
Tune in now.
Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.