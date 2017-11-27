Listen: Peace - 'From Under Liquid Glass'

Peace have shared brave, honest new track 'From Under Liquid Glass'.

Working in music carries with it a series of unique pressures, with constant assessment from those around you leading some to simply bury their feelings.

Peace singer Harry Koissier found this to be the case last year, when his personal life and his bubbly onstage persona vastly deviated.

New song 'From Under Liquid Glass' is an attempt to channel these feelings, written in Harry's bedroom during a particularly low period in his life.

He explains: “It is an honest, personal account of how I was feeling last year. Things in my life were rocky and I hit a low point; the song is a form of self-expression, which I found therapeutic. It helped to write my feelings down on paper.”

"The origin of the song is to do with the fear that if my peers and our fans got a glimpse of the fact that I wasn't actually a swirling eruption of positivity and that I was in fact really struggling with my mental health, they would feel somehow like I was a fraud. I think that fear is representative of the pressures on young men to be strong and mentally sound. It's campaigns like this one that MQ is doing that inspired me to face all my feelings head on and put all the imaginary criticism I was fearing I into a song."

"If people take comfort in the song that’s only a good thing, and if people can relate to it, that’s a good thing too, and to me is what music is about - and I hope it can help continue to raise awareness around mental health. Before now my approach has been to cover up and not talk about any sort of mental health issues, but I’m lucky in that I have songs to put my feelings into; this is the first time I’ve been this straight forward in a song and this honest."

Out now, 'From Under Liquid Glass' is being released to aid the work of mental health charity MQ, which specialises in aiding those under the age of 18.

According to recent studies, 75% of all mental health problems begin under the age of 18, with MQ stepping in to deal with these issues at their core, offering help and support to anyone who needs it.

A worthy cause, and a brave piece of songwriting. Tune in now.

