Listen: Partner - 'Everybody Knows'

Canadian duo Partner have shared sludge-laden new cut 'Everybody Knows'.

The band - Josée Caron and Lucy Niles - was born out of a friendship, before their thirst for new ideas took them to unexpected heights.

New album 'In Search Of Lost Time' is incoming (order LINK ), with Partner deciding to give fans a taste of where their heads are at.

New cut 'Everybody Knows' is online now, a fuzzed up melter that recalls those early Sub Pop jams given a 2k17 makeover.

The band explain: "Have you ever watched half baked full baked eating half baked ice cream? Maybe you know someone who has. Either way this song is for you. A cautionary tale...a celebration of indignity. Just in time for summer. This is not an endorsement of kids blazing. The characters of this song are full adultz - love Partner".

Tune in now.