Listen: Our Girl's New Song Is Their Best Yet

London three-piece Our Girl have shared a new song, and it could be their best yet.

The band's vital, urgent live shows have pushed them to the forefront of the capital's guitar underground, with a small batch of releases underpinning their innate promise.

Bill Ryder-Jones has stepped in on production, with Our Girl already hard at work on their debut album.

New song 'Our Girl' is self-titled because it's a mission statement of sorts, with the band even taking their name from the track.

Superbly balanced and wonderfully contagious, the opening blur of guitar effects give way to a pop-inflected grunge melter with hooks galore.

Perhaps the best thing Our Girl have put out, we're totally addicted. Soph Nathan explains:

"Our Girl was the first song I ever wrote, the first song we played together, and the first demo we ever recorded and shared with people. We ended up naming the band after it! So this song feels like the perfect re-introduction to everything we’ve got coming."

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.