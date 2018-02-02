Listen: Ought Share New Cut 'Desire'

Ought have shared new cut 'Desire' - tune in now.

The band continually challenge themselves, with new album 'Room Inside The World' - out shortly, y'know - finding the group expanding outwards in every direction.

New song 'Desire' is online now, and it's off kilter, jerky, percussive nature is instantly identifiable as Ought, albeit somewhat different to before.

Utilising a 70 piece choir, 'Desire' is billed as “Sade meets Bruce Springsteen” and that's a mixture we're pretty happy with, all told.

Tune in now.

'Room Inside The World' will be released on February 16th. Catch Ought at the following shows:

April

20 Bristol The Exchange

21 Leeds Brudenell Social Club

22 Glasgow Stereo

23 Birmingham Hare & Hounds

24 London Garage

Photo Credit: Jenna Ledger

