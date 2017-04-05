Listen: Oscar & The Wolf - 'Breathing'

Belgian artist Oscar & The Wolf has shared emphatic new cut 'Breathing'.

The multi-media artist - real name Max Colombie - is colossal in his native Belgium, able to play headline shows to more than 20,000 fans at a time.

Fusing exquisite pop with an artful touch, matching a cinematic quality to an emotive flair, it's clear that the rest of the world could soon fall under the spell of Oscar & The Wolf.

New album 'Infinity' will be released on September 29th, with new cut 'Breathing' breaking fresh ground. He explains:

"I've never made such an eclectic collection of songs, and it's turned out that way because I've had kind of a dramatic year. But actually I think drama can be a good thing. I don't try to win over the fact that I'm feeling dark or blue - I try to dive into it as deep as I can, until I find something interesting in there. That's where the music comes from."

Tune in now.

Catch Oscar & The Wolf at London's XOYO venue on November 15th.