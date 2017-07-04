Listen: Oscar Jerome - 'Smile On A Screen' (ft. James Massiah)

Is there no end to Oscar Jerome's talents?
A noted guitarist with London ensemble Kokoroko, his work as a solo artist fuses jazz with a very modern sense of soul.
New EP 'Where Are Your Branches?' arrives on January 26th, with Oscar sharing new track 'Smile On A Screen'.
Powerhouse percussionist Moses Boyd is on drums, while the track was features a performnce from poet James Massiah.
“This tune has grown through being played live,” Oscar recalls, “it took a while to find its identity when recorded but with a mash-up of mine, Maxwell Owin and Wu-Lu’s production skills it finally found a life of its own.”
A fiery return, you can check out 'Smile On A Screen' below.
