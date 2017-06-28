Listen: Orlando - 'Cyaa Done' ft. Nemesis

Orlando teams up with Nemesis on new cut 'Cyaa Done'.

Following a well-received EP on Liminal Sound the producer has hooked up with Mr Mitch's imprint Gobstopper for further explorations.

New EP 'The Tide That Moves Me' is incoming, matching the innate introversion of Orlando's approach to some tropical flavours.

Lead cut 'Cyaa Done' pits the delicacy of the producer's ghostly digital flair against bars from Nemesis, and it's a combination to be cherished.

Tune in below.

'The Tide That Moves Me' will be released on July 28th - pre-order LINK.