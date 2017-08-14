Listen: O'Flynn - 'Eleven'

UK producer O'Flynn has shared enthralling new track 'Eleven'.

The beat maker caught attention with breakout release 'Tyrion', a track that was hammered by Four Tet, among others.

Working alongside Ninja Tune, new release 'Pluto's Beating Heart' b/w 'Eleven' drops on September 29th.

O'Flynn explains: “With every release I push myself to move things forward and do something a bit different... but always with the aim to create moments on a dance floor that people will remember.”

'Eleven' is online now, and it's an addictive piece of tough-edged techno, with that repeating vocal chant working alongside undulating percussion.

Tune in now.

