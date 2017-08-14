Listen: O'Flynn - 'Eleven'

UK producer O'Flynn has shared enthralling new track 'Eleven'.
The beat maker caught attention with breakout release 'Tyrion', a track that was hammered by Four Tet, among others.
Working alongside Ninja Tune, new release 'Pluto's Beating Heart' b/w 'Eleven' drops on September 29th.
O'Flynn explains: “With every release I push myself to move things forward and do something a bit different... but always with the aim to create moments on a dance floor that people will remember.”
'Eleven' is online now, and it's an addictive piece of tough-edged techno, with that repeating vocal chant working alongside undulating percussion.
Tune in now.
Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.