Listen: off bloom x Hudson Mohawke Combine

off bloom and Hudson Mohawke combine on new track 'rockefe11a (F**k That To Be Honest)'.

The Copenhagen trio make outlandish, wonderfully colourful pop music, fusing an array of electronics with their innate sense of melody.

Hudson Mohawke is an unexpected choice of collaborator, but this new partnership works perfectly.

Online now, new cut 'rockefe11a (F**k That To Be Honest)' has a little of HudMo's swagger, the sheer physicality of his sound.

Yet there's also a playfulness that could only come from off bloom - tune in below.

