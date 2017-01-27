Listen: Nubya Garcia - 'Once'

London saxophonist and composer Nubya Garcia has shared new track 'Once'.
The song was recorded as part of the 'We Out Here' project, a multi-artist endeavour pieced together by Brownswood Recordings.
Nubya Garcia enjoyed a stellar 2017, and opened the New Year by flying out to North America to perform at WinterFest.
New song 'Once' features a rare sense of delight both in composition and performance, with Nubya's instantly recognisable saxophone backed by a band which includes Ezra Collective's Femi Koleoso and Joe Armon-Jones, along with Daniel Casimir.
It's a lively stepper, with the sheer volume of ideas erupting above that enticing yet ever-evolving rhythm leaving you breathless.
'We Out Here' drops on February 9th.
