Listen: Nubya Garcia - 'Once'

London saxophonist and composer Nubya Garcia has shared new track 'Once'.

The song was recorded as part of the 'We Out Here' project, a multi-artist endeavour pieced together by Brownswood Recordings.

Nubya Garcia enjoyed a stellar 2017, and opened the New Year by flying out to North America to perform at WinterFest.

New song 'Once' features a rare sense of delight both in composition and performance, with Nubya's instantly recognisable saxophone backed by a band which includes Ezra Collective's Femi Koleoso and Joe Armon-Jones, along with Daniel Casimir.

It's a lively stepper, with the sheer volume of ideas erupting above that enticing yet ever-evolving rhythm leaving you breathless.

Tune in now.

'We Out Here' drops on February 9th.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.