Listen: NHOAH Shares New Remix Package

Berlin's NHOAH has a deep background in electronic music.

As a musician and engineer he has worked with everyone from Depeche Mode to Eurhythmics, while developing his own production voice in the process.

Melodic, endlessly inventive techno, NHOAH leaves plenty of space in his work, space that other producers use to find their own identity.

New project '120 Red Skies zu Remixen' finds the German talents work being re-worked by a number of guests, and it's a hugely creative endeavour.

Out now, '120 Red Skies zu Remixen' veers from sharp-edged electro to blissed out techno, each one locating fresh paths in the original.

Guests include Pixielord, Peter Zirbs, and Mieko Suzuki, while NHOAH himself includes a guest edit.

Out now - purchase it HERE - '120 Red Skies zu Remixen' is an absorbing insight into the producer's world.

Tune in now.

