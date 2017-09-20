Listen: Nervous Conditions - 'The President'

Cambridgeshire octet Nervous Conditions have shared gripping new track 'The President'.

The band's heavily improvisatory, wholly unexpected, ludicrously exciting approach seemingly owes a debt to catching a Pere Ubu concert, where the band supported themselves with an open-ended, made-up-on-the-spot set.

Live, Nervous Conditions certainly mirror this. Easing themselves through any barriers in their way, their saxophone-led, skronk-heavy sound sits comfortably in a world of its own.

New cut 'The President' is online now, and it seems to bring to mind everyone from The Fat White Family to King Crimson, a torrent of undulating, formless yet completely inspiring noise.

"When the zeitgeist is a shopping centre..." singer Connor Browne spits at one point, the line becoming a mini-manifesto of sorts - deeper ideas are needed, and not without time.

Tune in now.

