Listen: Nathan Ball - 'Drifting'

Rising London-based songwriter Nathan Ball has shared new song 'Drifting'.
The singer has recently been pursuing a full band sound, but strips things right down on this tender new track.
A sparse arrangement allows Nathan to place renewed emphasis on that powerful vocal, and the kind of lyricism that cuts right to the bone.
He explains: "It’s a really personal song about self-reflection, exploring the idea of seeing yourself through someone else’s eyes, knowing something isn’t right but feeling there’s nothing you can do about it."
An ode to discovery through self-examination, 'Drifting' is a hugely atmospheric return, emblematic of his engaging maturity.
Tune in now.
For tickets to the latest shows by Nathan Ball click HERE.
Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.