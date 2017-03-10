Listen: Nathan Ball - 'Drifting'

Rising London-based songwriter Nathan Ball has shared new song 'Drifting'.

The singer has recently been pursuing a full band sound, but strips things right down on this tender new track.

A sparse arrangement allows Nathan to place renewed emphasis on that powerful vocal, and the kind of lyricism that cuts right to the bone.

He explains: "It’s a really personal song about self-reflection, exploring the idea of seeing yourself through someone else’s eyes, knowing something isn’t right but feeling there’s nothing you can do about it."

An ode to discovery through self-examination, 'Drifting' is a hugely atmospheric return, emblematic of his engaging maturity.

Tune in now.

For tickets to the latest shows by Nathan Ball click HERE.

