Listen: Nakhane - 'Presbyteria'

South African artist Nakhane has shared his powerful new song 'Presbyteria'.

The songwriter grew up in a devoutly Christian community, but always struggle to define his identity as a homosexual man.

“When I was Christian and prayed to God everyday, I had only hatred for myself,” Nakhane says. “Every day of my life, I was doing all I possibly could to be like everyone else, to be heterosexual. I was even convinced I would be able to ‘heal’ my homosexuality. I was living in constant fear; controlling myself at all times.”

His experiences of coming out and losing his faith are balanced by the joys that freedom and independence can bring, with these feelings channelling new album 'You Will Not Die'.

New song 'Presbyteria' is an exploration of these religious beliefs, and his experiences within them, and it's a potent, eloquent piece of artistry.

The sparse yet overwhelming arrangement has a real intensity, while Nakhane's vocal - soft, supple, yet urgent - seems to pull renewed meaning from each word.

Tune in now.

'You Will Not Die' will be released on March 16th.

