Listen: NADINE - 'Ultra Pink'

Rising Minneapolis project NADINE have posted infectious, future-facing pop effort 'Ultra Pink'.

The new project features members of Phantom Posse and Ava Luna, with debut album 'oh my' set to arrive on January 26th.

New track 'Ultra Pink' is online now, with the gleaming synths brushing past a delectable pop melody that thrills with every second.

The song is seemingly about "knowing you can do something before you do it" and somehow manages to be feel completely familiar and yet also utterly new.

A highly sophisticated pop song that only fully reveals its thrills across repeated listens, you can check out 'Ultra Pink' below.

NADINE will release debut album 'oh my' on January 26th.

