Listen: My Sad Captains - 'Everything At The End Of Everything'

Let's get this out of the way first: My Sad Captains are one of the most under-rated bands in the country.

The group's catalogue - slim though it may be - is laced with wonderful moments, lucid conceptions of Krautrock-fuelled yet deeply English beauty.

New album 'Sun Bridge' ends a short break, and it will be released on October 6th through Bella Union.

New song 'Everything At The End Of Everything' is online now, and it's a highly exciting return with the band stretching their arms further than ever.

Guitarist/vocalist Ed Wallis explains: "Our last record, 'Best Of Times', was primarily about doing one thing well – a kind of mid-tempo, dreamy kraut-pop. Our aim with this record was to be more dynamic, and push things out in different directions; simultaneously stretching out the ambience while sharpening the focus."

