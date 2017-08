Rising Australian beat maker MUTO pairs up with Emerson Leif for new cut 'Say Nothing'.

The producer initially preferred to remain in the shadows, before online clamour and an ODESZA support slot thrust him into the public gaze.

With hype rising, MUTO has paired up with vocalist Emerson Leif on sensational new cut 'Say Nothing'.

The production has a real sense of depth, the chilled tones matched to an emotional warmth that provides the perfect bed for Emerson's voice.

Tune in now.