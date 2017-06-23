Listen: Mumdance x Riko Dan Spar On 'Hungry'

Numbers are a fairly arbitrary if eye-catching way of marking progress.

It's human nature to count things off, to bundle collections into 10s, dozens, or more.

Bristol powerhouse Tectonic remains supremely influential, overseen by bass warrior Pinch.

The label's 100th release focusses on Riko Dan, a formidable force who stature on the mic is second to none.

A series of guest producers work on the 'Hard Food' EP, with Mumdance and Riko Dan sparring on 'Hungry'.

The production fuses sub-low abstraction with a concrete industrial sound, while Riko's presence is always overwhelming.

One for the heads, you can tune in below.

