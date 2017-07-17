Listen: MorMor - 'Whatever Comes To Mind'

Seth Nyquist has always been looking for something.

Brought up in Toronto, he began using music as a means to define and explore his identity.

Drifting, dream-like tapestries of sound, the rising Canadian songwriter uses MorMor as a means to band together his work.

New song 'Whatever Comes To Mind' is an apt introduction, with those poetic lyrics tumbling out over a delicate arrangement.

Fusing early 70s soul - think Curtis, Marvin, and more - with that drifting, lysergic sound, it's a curious document, difficult to pin down.

Tune in now.

