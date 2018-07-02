Listen: MorMor - 'Heaven's Only Wishful'

Canadian artist MorMor is based in Toronto, loosely linked to the same coterie of musicians that produced BADBADNOTGOOD, Charlotte Day Wilson, and Daniel Caesar.

A soulful voice with an extremely inventive approach, MorMor reflects the versatile nature of Toronto's closeknit creative community.

“I’d be listening to something in the house, and then with my friends something different,” he commented recently. “I was always aware and I got to hear all these sounds.”

New track 'Heaven's Only Wishful' is an example of this splice 'n' dice approach, with his chopped up R&B making daring incisions in classic territory.

Dropping a few days ago, it's a startling piece, displaying ample confidence in his own artistry by stepping out into fresh realms.

Tune in now.

