Listen: Mogwai - 'Eternal Panther'

Mogwai have shared new song 'Eternal Panther' - tune in now.

The Scottish post-rock group will release new album 'Every Country's Sun' on September 1st, with lead single 'Party In The Dark' providing an unexpected pop moment.

On the flip, though, Mogwai dig out their Big Muff fuzz pedals for 'Eternal Panther', a heavier-than-heavy guitar-led outing.

The spirit of J Mascis wails in the distance, with the punk-edged fury burning itself out within three minutes.

Tune in now.

