Listen: Miss Red x The Bug Cross Swords On 'Dagga'

Miss Red and The Bug cross swords on fiery new dancehall workout 'Dagga'.

The dancehall queenpin will release new album 'K.O' this summer, with The Bug taking control of production.

The two have worked with each other extensively, and this creative chemistry allows 'K.O.' to plunge the depths while retaining a certain melodic flair.

'Dagga' is all poise and purpose, that intricate vocal set against some Brutalist dancehall moves from Kevin Martin.

It's a nuanced return, matching light and shade to produce something far greater than the sum of its parts.

Vastly experimental club music - at one point little more than distorted percussive pulse - 'Dagga' is also a deeply engrossing, personal experience.

Get involved below.

'K.O.' will be released on July 13th.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.