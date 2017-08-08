Listen: Mina Rose - 'Lemons And Limes'

Mina Rose knows where she is going - but she also knows where she's from.

Born and raised in South East London, the streets, avenues, and tower blocks, it's this landscape that forms the background to her work.

Juggling music with her interests in design and vintage fashion, Mina Rose is ready to deliver dubbed out new pop gem 'Lemons And Limes'.

She explains: "'Lemons And Limes' is about feeling that we are moving away from the inclusion that Smiley Culture was talking about in tracks like 'Cockney Translation'... I feel that there are forgotten people and creations that have come from the heart of London that people are now unaware of which can remind us of the beauty of a multicultural society."

A mosaic of influences, 'Lemon And Limes' recalls everyone from The Specials to Lily Allen, Jah Shaka to Jessie Ware. Tune in now.