Listen: Middle Kids - 'Mistake'

Australian trio Middle Kids have shared belting new track 'Mistake'.

The three-piece caught attention last year with their stellar debut EP, with Lucky Number grabbing the group's signature.

Since then they've been working on their debut album, crafting new songs and refining their approach.

Debut LP 'Lost Friends' is set to be released on May 4th, with snappy new cut 'Mistake' leading the way.

Effortless-sounding indie rock with a cool-as-hell chorus, it's a gently uplifting, oddly inspiring song. “In a time where a lot of division is growing, we want to be part of the conversation that unites people around certain ideals that are universal, like hope and love,” says Hannah Joy. “That’s so much a thread throughout this album: Even though things are tough, it’s worth believing in something good and in the idea that we can heal. And in some ways, I wanted the music to be beautiful and a respite from what’s going on.”

Check out 'Mistake' below.

Catch Middle Kids at London's Moth Club on April 2nd.

Photo Credit: Maclay Heriot

