Listen: Midas - 'My League'

New York three-piece Midas have shared new song 'My League'.

The trio's slow-burning R&B has already sparked interest Stateside, with the group fusing this with low-end production.

'My League' revolves around this twinkling electronics, shards of metallic sound intertwining with those sublime harmonies.

Minimalist R&B that makes a little go a hell of a long way, 'My League' has a languid, murky atmosphere.

It's an incredible introduction: highly creative, totally addictive, and continually thinking outside the box. Tune in now.

