Listen: Midas - 'My League'

New York three-piece Midas have shared new song 'My League'.
The trio's slow-burning R&B has already sparked interest Stateside, with the group fusing this with low-end production.
'My League' revolves around this twinkling electronics, shards of metallic sound intertwining with those sublime harmonies.
Minimalist R&B that makes a little go a hell of a long way, 'My League' has a languid, murky atmosphere.
It's an incredible introduction: highly creative, totally addictive, and continually thinking outside the box. Tune in now.
Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.