Listen: Meggie Brown - 'Coming Back Again'

Meggie Brown lives in a North London warehouse, a cramped space littered with fixed up guitar pedals, and hand-made ephemera.
Crafting her own spiky DIY messages, her paranoid take on post-punk's skeletal chassis dives into personal realms.
Debut single 'Coming Back Again' is a determined step forward, produced by Franz Ferdinand singer Alex Kapranos at Edwyn Collins' studio in the Scottish Highlands.
A taut, impeccably pieced together burst of noise, it's done and dusted in a little more than two minutes - prime length for a seven inch, then.
Out now, it's a powerful introduction, a deeply intriguing piece that hits hard while retaining a lingering sense of lyrical mystery.
Tune in now.
Catch Meggie Brown at the following shows:
February
23 Cambridge Corn Exchange (w/ Franz Ferdinand)
24 London O2 Academy Brixton (w/ Franz Ferdinand)
25 Brighton The Dome (w/ Franz Ferdinand)
