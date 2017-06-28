Listen: Matthew Dear Returns With 'Modafinil Blues'

Matthew Dear has shared new song 'Modafinil Blues' - tune in now.

The songwriter has been focusing on his techno work, using the Audion moniker to explore electronic innovation.

Returning to Matthew Dear duties for the first time since 2012 - or thereabouts - new song 'Modafinil Blues' is online now.

Written alongside Frank Ocean collaborator Troy Nōka, it's an intriguing return, one that is both instantly recognisable while also introducing fresh elements.

The pared down groove nods towards both sides of the Detroit soul/techno equation, while the distorted vocals locate the humane within the digital.

Tune in now.

Catch Matthew Dear at the Moth Club, London on October 21st.

For tickets to the latest Matthew Dear shows click HERE.