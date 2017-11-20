Listen: Maths Time Joy - 'Only You'

The British producer Maths Time Joy has dropped his new release ‘Only You’, featuring JMR with the label Platoon.

The smooth hushed vocals of JMR compliment the ambient interludes and synth beats in this soulful, electronic track.

The producer, who has worked with the likes of Kevin Garrett, ROMANS and Snakehips has gained a large following since his Grammy nomination for producing Gallant’s ‘Ology’ and has support from Annie Mac and i-D after the release of his EP, ‘Sanctuary’.

Speaking about his new release, Maths Time Joy explains: “I remember hearing JMR’s vocal and the lyrics for the hook and seeing the vision for the track immediately, the sentiment and simplicity of the hook lent itself to repetition and I wanted to build to a climax at the end of the track, I think there’s both pain and optimism within the vocal and I wanted to get that message across within the music”.

Commenting on the political inspiration behind the track, JMR explains: “The song is about an unrequited love with the Statue Of Liberty. I wrote it at a time when politicians were campaigning in opposition to the promises engraved on that statue”.

‘Only You’ is the first single from MTJ’s forthcoming EP, ‘Sunset Motel’, which is set for release early next year.

Check out MTJ’s new single ‘Only You’ featuring JMR via the Soundcloud link below.

Words: Hollie Ismail

