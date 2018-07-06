Listen: Masego - 'Lady Lady'

Masego breezed into the UK recently, a breakneck, quickfire visit.

Meeting up with GoldLink, the American artist played a Clash Live @ Metropolis show before racing to South London's Field Day.

Leaving almost as suddenly as he arrived, Masego leaves new traphousejazz wonder 'Lady Lady' in his wake.

Typically seductive, this knee-trembler fuses dissonant electronics with some of that jazz bounce to create something uniquely intoxicating.

Masego has developed his own style, both instantly recognisable and impossible to replicate.

One of a kind, here's 'Lady Lady'...

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.