Spokes has stepped in to remix Marks' new cut 'Drain'.

Marks is a new signing to Coyote, an imprint whose open-minded policy maps out fresh contours in the nebulous realm known as instrumental grime.

The American-based producer releases new tape 'Drain' on June 16th, with fellow Coyote artist Spokes stepping in on remix duties.

It's an exploratory journey through electronics, one that opens with belching sub-low before fading into skittering wisps of digital sound.

Tune in now.