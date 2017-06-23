Listen: Mansionair - 'Violet City'

Australian three-piece Mansionair have delivered new single 'Violet City'.

Everything the Sydney trio touch seems to turn to gold, with early cuts such as 'Hold Me Down' going viral.

'Violet City' showcases renewed depths in the group's work, a thrilling return that matches luminous electronics against that searching vocal.

It's a real treat, too, a bittersweet piece of songwriting reminiscent of Wild Beasts' electronic dalliances or even Glass Animals.

Tune in now.

