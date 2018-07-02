Listen: Manic Street Preachers - 'International Blue' (The Bluer Skies Version)

Manic Street Preachers have shared a stripped back version of new single 'International Blue'.

The band will release new album 'Resistance Is Futile' on April 6th, and it's billed as a return to the widescreen bombast that fuelled 'Everything Must Go'.

Lead single 'International Blue' certainly achieved this, with James Dean Bradfield's vocal battling against that searing guitar line.

A potent, precocious, ambitious return, it's a sign that Manics aren't about to allow themselves to be shoved away from centre-stage.

This new acoustic version reveals the tender core of the songwriter, with a softer delivery and a more sparse, open arrangement.

Tune in now.

Catch Manic Street Preachers at the following shows:

April

23 Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

25 Glasgow The SSE Hydro Arena

27 Birmingham Arena

28 Manchester Arena

May

1 Llandudno Venue Cymru Arena

2 Leeds First Direct Arena

4 London The SSE Arena Wembley

5 Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

