Listen: Manic Street Preachers - 'International Blue' (The Bluer Skies Version)

Manic Street Preachers have shared a stripped back version of new single 'International Blue'.
The band will release new album 'Resistance Is Futile' on April 6th, and it's billed as a return to the widescreen bombast that fuelled 'Everything Must Go'.
Lead single 'International Blue' certainly achieved this, with James Dean Bradfield's vocal battling against that searing guitar line.
A potent, precocious, ambitious return, it's a sign that Manics aren't about to allow themselves to be shoved away from centre-stage.
This new acoustic version reveals the tender core of the songwriter, with a softer delivery and a more sparse, open arrangement.
Tune in now.
Catch Manic Street Preachers at the following shows:
April
23 Newcastle Metro Radio Arena
25 Glasgow The SSE Hydro Arena
27 Birmingham Arena
28 Manchester Arena
May
1 Llandudno Venue Cymru Arena
2 Leeds First Direct Arena
4 London The SSE Arena Wembley
5 Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
