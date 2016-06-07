Listen: Malihini - 'Miss'

Malhini have shared their enthralling new single 'Miss' - tune in now.

The London meets Rome project are building up into something rather special, with the group developing a close relationship with producer Richard Formby.

New cut 'Miss' is a beautifully layered, wonderfully mature piece of pop exotica, as enticing as it is bewildering.

Malhini explain: "'Miss' is a love song, containing memories and hopes and fears. When we were writing it we found ourselves in one of those rhythmic loops. A loop that felt tribal, almost. We scrambled some words together and they came out so naturally it felt like we were exhaling the lyrics rather than writing them."

Tune in now.

Catch Malhini at London's Waiting Room on October 2nd.