Listen: Magnus Carlson - 'The Long Way Home'

Swedish artist Magnus Carlson seems to have quietly, almost un-noticably, made it to the top.

To date, he's played on more than 15 albums, working with everyone from Noel Gallagher - as a horn player - to Ian McCulloch.

It's as a vocalist, though, that he's currently gaining attention. Working in Paul Weller's Black Barn studios, the songwriter decided to channel his love for Northern Soul.

The resulting album went gold in his native Sweden, with the English language version set to gain full release later this year.

For now, though, fans can sample 'The Northern Soul Sessions' - a series of cuts that pay tribute to one of Britain's most enduring youth cults.

'The Long Way Home' offers up a graceful shuffle, the gentle strings surrounding Magnus' softly soulful voice.

Tune in now.