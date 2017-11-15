Listen: Mabel Spars With Not3s On 'Fine Line'

Breakout star Mabel has shared new song 'Fine Line'.

The newcomer crossed over with her single 'Finders Keepers', arguably one of 2017's most potent pop releases.

Entering the New Year with confidence, Mabel has detailed a slew of huge headline shows alongside new single 'Fine Line'.

Riding that tropical beat her on-point vocal deals with the playful beginnings of any relationship, a classic pop trope rendered new in her hands.

A guest appearance from Not3s adds to the energy, and it could well replicate the soaring success of 'Finders Keepers'.

Mabel explains...

'Fine Line' is a playful track that I wrote about that fun phase at the beginning of a relationship when you're trying to figure each other out. It's about getting lost in something without losing yourself completely and how that's exciting but also dangerous.

Tune in now.

Mabel has confirmed the following shows:

April

18 Leeds Wardrobe

19 Nottingham Rescue Rooms

21 Dublin Academy Green Room

22 Manchester Band On The Wall

23 Glasgow ABC2

25 London O2 Kentish Town Forum

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.