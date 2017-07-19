Listen: Lost Horizons ft. Hilang Child - 'Frenzy, Fear'

Lost Horizons have shared new track 'Frenzy, Fear' - featuring guest vocals from Hilang Child.

Lost Horizons is a new partnership between Simon Raymonde and Richie Thomas, with debut album 'Ojalá' set to be released on November 3rd (order LINK ).

New track 'Frenzy, Fear' emerged from sessions on an antiquated piano, but came to utilise a superb vocal from Hilang Child.

Simon explains: "'Frenzy, Fear' was recorded in January this year. I thought I was close to finishing the album and decided I wanted to do some ambient piano and guitar pieces for a possible bonus disc, to show a different side to Lost Horizons."

"Warren Ellis of the Bad Seeds/Dirty Three told me about this wonderful piano in a small studio just outside Brighton where I live, where he and Nick Cave work a lot, and I took two days there with no ideas or tunes, just improvising and recording everything, warts and all."

"When I got home and listened back, these seemed more like proper songs than just noodlings, so the minute I started imagining vocals I thought of Hilang Child (Ed Riman) as his voice is simply exquisite, and I knew he would get the vibe and the mood. What he did exceeded all my expectations though.”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Abbey Raymonde