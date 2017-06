Lorde has detailed new album 'Melodrama'.

The New Zealand will release her second full length on June 16th, following a powerful performance at Radio 1's Big Weekend.

New cut 'Perfect Places' is out now, and it's a shimmering, intricate return that boasts of "another graceless night".

Matching the glamour and the danger of debauchery, it manages to soar and bite hard at the same time.

